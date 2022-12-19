Home Cities Hyderabad

JB Pharma cuts cardiac drug Azmarda price by 50%

The price reduction will increase the affordability, making the cure for heart failure accessible to the people.

Published: 19th December 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

Image for representation purpose only.  (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The price of the drug used in case of cardiac arrest, Azmarda, has decreased by nearly 50%. One tablet, which was previously available for Rs 78, will now cost only Rs 39.6. Announcing the decision on Sunday, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (JB Pharma) said that the drug with reduced MRP was available to consumers from December 2022.

Cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in Telangana. The price reduction will increase the affordability, making the cure for heart failure accessible to the people.

“This will significantly reduce the overall monthly treatment cost from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200. The drug also helps reduce hospitalisation,” said Dilip Singh Rathore, president of JB Pharma’s domestic business.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cardiac arrest JB Pharma Azmarda drug
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp