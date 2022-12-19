JB Pharma cuts cardiac drug Azmarda price by 50%

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The price of the drug used in case of cardiac arrest, Azmarda, has decreased by nearly 50%. One tablet, which was previously available for Rs 78, will now cost only Rs 39.6. Announcing the decision on Sunday, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (JB Pharma) said that the drug with reduced MRP was available to consumers from December 2022.

Cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in Telangana. The price reduction will increase the affordability, making the cure for heart failure accessible to the people.

“This will significantly reduce the overall monthly treatment cost from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200. The drug also helps reduce hospitalisation,” said Dilip Singh Rathore, president of JB Pharma’s domestic business.

