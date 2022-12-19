Home Cities Hyderabad

Police see no foul play in girl’s death in Dammaiguda

However, her parents and relatives maintained that the girl was clever enough to know the danger of moving closer to a water body and suspected foul play.

Published: 19th December 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police investigating the death of 10-year-old girl Indu in a lake at Dammaiguda in Jawaharnagar on Friday, came to the conclusion that she died of drowning and there was no foul play. They maintained the same since the girl was found dead in the water body as there were no injury marks on the body.

However, her parents and relatives maintained that the girl was clever enough to know the danger of moving closer to a water body and suspected foul play. They also pointed to the presence of some youngsters near the lake for smoking ganja and demanded they be interrogated. The police asserted that the postmortem report did not point to any signs of struggle before Indu died.

However, they have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and will continue the investigation till all doubts are put to rest. Since there are no CCTV cameras at the lake, they depended on the postmortem report to conclude that the girl’s death was accidental. Meanwhile, minister Malla Reddy met the family and gave them `1 lakh as financial assistance.

