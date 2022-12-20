Haute Collections

Home Cities Hyderabad

A glimpse of an exclusive Fall/Winter 2022 luxury showcase of the world’s leading eyewear brands at Lawrence & Mayo Boutique

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s the most festive season of the year and the days are counting down to a fresh start. As 2022 comes to a close and winter fashion has taken over the city, Lawrence & Mayo gave a gentle reminder that accessorising is a must — with an exclusive Fall/Winter 2022 luxury showcase in Hyderabad from 16th to 18th December at Lawrence & Mayo Boutique, Banjara Hills.

Lawrence & Mayo has a 145-year-old legacy that began all the way back in 1877. To carry forward this legacy of being a formidable presence in the luxury and fashion segment, Lawrence & Mayo Boutique was launched in three cities with the aim of being a destination for premium luxury eyewear for the discerning clients and celebrities.

The extensive luxury brand portfolio, a unique personal shopping experience and a state-of-the-art eye-testing facility, are some of the things that set these stores apart. The three-day showcase featured some of the world’s leading eyewear brands with their seasonal collections — Bvlgari, Burberry, Prada, Tiffany D&G, Versace, Giorgio Armani, Oliver Peoples, Coach, Michael Kors, and Emporio Armani. Curating an array of exquisite eyewear from around the world under one roof.

Lawrence & Mayo also brought an exclusive kids section from Emporio Armani and Versace, so one can style their little ones too for the festive season. With the motive of bringing out the best look for the customers with their eyewear, the showcase saw L&M’s team of experts advise on the best ways to accessorise your eyes with classy and stylish eyewear, and complete the winter looks.

