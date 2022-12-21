Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to develop three model corridors in Serilingampally circle

The GHMC Standing Committee had last month accorded administrative sanction for these modern roads.

Published: 21st December 2022

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To ensure better mobility and smooth travel for commuters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to develop three model corridors in Serilingampally circle at a cost of around Rs 13 crore.  These corridors to be developed are Nanakramguda Junction to IT Heights Road to Gachibowli (Rs 4.52 crore), Biodiversity to Leather Institute (Rs 4.73 crore) and IT Heights Road to Khajaguda Junction (Rs 4.20 crore). The estimate was prepared keeping in view widening of the existing carriageway.

Work on these three model corridors will begin shortly and the deadline for completion is four months with defect liability period (DLP) of two years. The corridors are being taken up as per the instruction of the State government. The GHMC Standing Committee had last month accorded administrative sanction for these modern roads.

GHMC officials told TNIE that the work will be taken up on CRMP roads allotted to a private agency under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Contract (CRMC) for five years. As per government orders, the first right of refusal will be given to the CRMC agency to execute the work.

In the event of refusal by the CRMC agency, the work shall be done by GHMC through L1 bidder at his/her quoted rates duly following due procedure and rules. The lowest bidder will not have any right on this work in case the CRMC agency agrees to execute this work.These stretches were selected as they are about 150-feet wide.

The corridor would include development of a three-lane main carriageway adjacent to the central median and a six metre service road adjacent to the main carriageway with a kerb demarcating both these roads with footpaths. As per instructions of the government, the roads would be widened to 150 feet wherever required, duly removing encroachments and acquiring properties.The GHMC officials said that without acquisition of land, a main carriageway with three-lane roads and service road can be developed on these stretches.

Funds from 2022-23 GHMC budget
The expenditure for these model corridors will be
met from the relevant head of account of the GHMC budget 2022-23

