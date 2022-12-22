Capture winged jewels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CE brings together areas rich in birdlife with photographer-friendly places to unwind over the weekend for immersive bird-watching photography experiences this winter. Over 30 species migrate from Europe and Central Asia to add to — already vibrant bird life of Hyderabad and its surroundings during winter. Birdwatcher and photographer Siddhanth share the key spots and camera techniques for photographing and watching birds this season.

What camera?

Well, If you just like watching birds and are not too much into photography. You can take record shots of birds preferring ultra zoom smartphone cameras, this way you don’t have to carry an additional camera. If you are just starting photography and are planning to invest, you can go for affordable point-and-shoot cameras with high zoom. Zoom range anywhere between 300-1200, which helps in capturing birds. Chances are that if you’ve bought a mirrorless camera in the last 10 years, you just have to buy the lens — any telephoto lens beyond 300mm would do. Since it’s a sunny winter here, we can save a lot of bucks on the lens and not go for the fast lenses which are expensive. Any telephoto zoom, or attached to a camera with megapixels can help, we can just crop the image.

What camera settings?

Well, if you have basic knowledge of photography you can shoot at built-in Aperture Priority mode because birds can move quickly. If you are just starting, you can go for sports mode, which is available on all cameras. For early morning and night shots, It is recommended that photographers shoot in manual mode by adjusting to the scene setting, and on higher ISO levels, with a tripod or monopod to avoid camera shake. Or make sure that the shutter speed is over 120, for shooting fast-moving animals like birds.

Complete beginner or just want to try?

Hyderabad zoo is a place where we don’t need expensive cameras or lenses. If we are serious about the hobby, we could start with renting cameras and lenses, quite a few rental services are available in the city, to find out if we actually like it.

Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar

The duo lakes are brimming with water and are surrounded by birds all year long. There are no flamingoes now, but a lot of waders and other shore birds are roosting near these duo lakes which are not far from the main city.

Locations Ameenpur Lake

It’s a Biodiversity Heritage Site, nestled in the Miyapur area of the city. The lake is surrounded by rocky formations and farmland and is home to migratory birds that come all the way from Europe and Central Asia every year.

HYDERABAD: CE brings together areas rich in birdlife with photographer-friendly places to unwind over the weekend for immersive bird-watching photography experiences this winter. Over 30 species migrate from Europe and Central Asia to add to — already vibrant bird life of Hyderabad and its surroundings during winter. Birdwatcher and photographer Siddhanth share the key spots and camera techniques for photographing and watching birds this season. What camera? Well, If you just like watching birds and are not too much into photography. You can take record shots of birds preferring ultra zoom smartphone cameras, this way you don’t have to carry an additional camera. If you are just starting photography and are planning to invest, you can go for affordable point-and-shoot cameras with high zoom. Zoom range anywhere between 300-1200, which helps in capturing birds. Chances are that if you’ve bought a mirrorless camera in the last 10 years, you just have to buy the lens — any telephoto lens beyond 300mm would do. Since it’s a sunny winter here, we can save a lot of bucks on the lens and not go for the fast lenses which are expensive. Any telephoto zoom, or attached to a camera with megapixels can help, we can just crop the image. What camera settings? Well, if you have basic knowledge of photography you can shoot at built-in Aperture Priority mode because birds can move quickly. If you are just starting, you can go for sports mode, which is available on all cameras. For early morning and night shots, It is recommended that photographers shoot in manual mode by adjusting to the scene setting, and on higher ISO levels, with a tripod or monopod to avoid camera shake. Or make sure that the shutter speed is over 120, for shooting fast-moving animals like birds. Complete beginner or just want to try? Hyderabad zoo is a place where we don’t need expensive cameras or lenses. If we are serious about the hobby, we could start with renting cameras and lenses, quite a few rental services are available in the city, to find out if we actually like it. Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar The duo lakes are brimming with water and are surrounded by birds all year long. There are no flamingoes now, but a lot of waders and other shore birds are roosting near these duo lakes which are not far from the main city. Locations Ameenpur Lake It’s a Biodiversity Heritage Site, nestled in the Miyapur area of the city. The lake is surrounded by rocky formations and farmland and is home to migratory birds that come all the way from Europe and Central Asia every year.