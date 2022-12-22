Five consortiums bid for Hyderabad Airport Metro Corridor GC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is good response to the Request for Qualification (RFQ) tender for the General Consultants (GC) for the Hyderabad Airport Metro Corridor, said NVS Reddy, managing director, Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML).

Five consortiums consisting of 13 highly reputed Indian and international engineering consultancy companies have submitted bids for pre-qualification for participating in the GC bids. They include: Systra (France), consisting RITES (India) and DB Engineering & Consulting (Germany); 2. Ayesa Ingenieria y Arquitectura (Spain), which includes Nippon Koei (Japan) and Aarvee Associates (India); 3. Technicay Proyectos (TYPSA) (Spain) which comprises PINI Group (Switzerland); 4. AECOM India which includes Egis Rail (France) and Egis India; 5. Consulting Engineers Group (India) consisting of Korea National Railway (South Korea).

After evaluation of their applications, the next stage bid documents i.e., the Request for Proposal (RFP) would be issued to the pre-qualified bidders by this month end, NVS Reddy added.The 31-KM airport metro from Mindspace Junction (Raidurg) to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,250 crore.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the project on December 9.

