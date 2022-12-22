Home Cities Hyderabad

HMDA to auction 38 land parcels on Hyderabad outskirts

The land parcels will be one of the most modern developments which will present immense possibilities to all categories.

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) (File Photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: In a bid to raise money for the cash-strapped State government, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has issued a notification for the e-auction of parcels situated around Hyderabad. The sale of 38 land parcels is expected to fetch the government around Rs 325 crore.The prime plots will go under the hammer on January 18, 2023, in two sessions.

All these plots are multiple-use zones for office space, IT, residential, institutional and commercial use.
The HMDA has fixed a whopping Rs 1.50 lakh/sq yd for two land parcels at Nallagandla in Serilingampally, Rs 1.10 lakh/sq yd for two land parcels in Kokapet, Rs 1 lakh/sq yd for two land parcels in Dargah Hussain Shahwali and Chandanagar in Serilingampally as the upset price.

The HMDA has put these plots up for e-auctioning through MSTC Limited, a Government of India enterprise.Officials told TNIE that the land parcels are developed in Serilingampally, Gandipet of Rangareddy district, Ghatkesar, Bachupally, Kukatpally, Gandimaisamma, Quthbullapur in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Ameenpur, Patancheru, Jinnaram and Ramachandrapuram in Sangareddy district.

The land parcels have been divided into varying sizes and a majority of them are over 1,000 sq yds, the maximum is 9,680 sq yds in Puppalaguda in Gandipet, followed by 8,591 sq yds in Kokapet, 7,985 sq yds in Gandipet and 7,260 sq yds at Isnapur in Patancheru. The e-auction bidding starts from a minimum upset price of Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 10,000 per square yard for varying land parcels with an increment bid @ Rs 1,000 per sq yard or multiples thereof. The pre-bid meetings will be held on January 4, 2023, for Rangareddy, January 5, 2023 (Sangareddy) and January 6, 2023 (Medchal-Malkajgiri). The EMD to be paid per plot is Rs 5 lakh per plot. The last date for registration is January 16, 2023.

The registration fee for each plot is Rs 1,180 inclusive of GST. They said that all the plots are encumbrance-free without any litigation, have good road connectivity and are ready for immediate construction. There will be no need for any change of land use. The plots would give 100 per cent clear assured title of the government land, absolute ownership of the land and timebound fast-track approvals through a single window. All the plots will be provided with all amenities such as drinking water, underground sewerage and stormwater drain systems and BT roads.

Sixty per cent of the layout is allotted for open spaces and parks, and hassle-free building permissions would be given by the HMDA. The land parcels will be one of the most modern developments which will present immense possibilities to all categories. The land parcels were developed in such a way that they are useful for individuals as well as builders and promoters. They can construct large-sized houses or residential, multistorey apartments, hospitals, corporate offices and for other commercial purposes with no floor restriction in the multi-purpose zone in the HMDA-developed layout.

Amenities provided

State government expects to earn around Rs 325 crore for the sale of land parcels
Prime plots of go under the hammer on Jan 18
60% of the layout is allotted for open spaces
All the plots will be provided with amenities such as drinking water, underground sewerage and stormwater drain systems and BT roads
Registration fee for each plot is Rs 1,180 including GST

