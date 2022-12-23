Home Cities Hyderabad

Air pollution levels have dipped in Hyderabad, Rajya Sabha informed

As on January 1, 2022, the total vacancies of IAS officers in the country was 1,472 against the sanctioned strength of 6,789.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Pollution

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Air pollution levels have been decreasing in Hyderabad.According to a reply given by Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the average concentration of PM10 (µg/m3) in Hyderabad was 110 in 2017-18, 96 in 2018-19, 86 in 2019-20, 88 in 2020-21 and 88 in 2021-22.

He said that the National Cle-an Air Programme (NCAP) targets 20% to 30% reduction in Particulate Matter (PM) less than 10 and 2.5 microns (PM10 and PM2.5) by 2024. Thus, under NCAP, cities exceeding the National Ambient Air Quality Sta-ndards have been identified ba-sed on ambient air quality levels and have been notified to protect human health, the MoS said.

He said that city-specific clean air action plans have been rolled out for implementation in 131 “non-attainment” and million plus cities. The non-attainment cities in Telangana are Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Patancheru and Sangareddy.

AIS posts vacant

As many as 44 IAS and 17 IPS officers posts remain vacant in Telangana.Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that as against the sanctioned strength of 208 IAS officers, there are 44 vacancies. As against the sanctioned strength of 139 IPS officers, the vacancies are 17, Modi said.As on January 1, 2022, the total vacancies of IAS officers in the country was 1,472 against the sanctioned strength of 6,789. The total IPS vacancies were 864 in the country, as against the sanctioned strength of 4,984.

Cases pending

Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha that in Telangana, 4,19,433 civil cases, 6,32,618 criminal cases, or a total of 10,52,051 cases were pending in the lower judiciary as on December 15, 2022. The total pending cases at lower judiciary in Telangana at the end of December, 2021 were 7,90,360.

Unemployment rate

Unemployment rate in Telangana is higher than the national average, according to a reply given by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.The unemployment rate in Telangana in 2020-21, among 15-29 years was 16.1 per cent, among 15-59 age group it was 5.1 percent, in the 15 years and above age group it was 4.9 per cent and the total unemployment rate in the State was 4.9 per cent.In comparison, the national average unemployment rate in 2020-21 was 12.9%, 4.6%, 4.2% and 4.2% respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Air pollution Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp