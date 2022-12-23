Home Cities Hyderabad

Newly built outdoor sports complex unveiled at GITAM

The outddor sports facility includes synthetic acrylic surfaces for basketball and tennis, an artificial turf multisport court and a beach volleyball area.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

M Bharadwaj, secretary of GITAM, inaugurates the newly-constructed outdoor sports arena and the renovated indoor sports complex on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly-constructed outdoor sports arena and the refurbished indoor sports complex at the GITAM Deemed to be University were unveiled by M Bharadwaj, secretary of GITAM, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“The new facilities are important to the campus as it contributes towards the university’s larger vision to build a vibrant and sustainable sporting culture. This will support our staff and coaches in delivering a wide range of sports training programmes, sports courses, regular competitions and recreational events among others,” said Arun Karthik, director of sports at GITAM.

He added that the enhanced facilities for sports will play a key role in creating an environment of safe play, healthy competition and enhanced participation thereby aiding the holistic development of students.

