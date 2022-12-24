Hyderabad's biggest kids expo kicks off

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 15th edition of the Hyderabad Kids Fair, at Hitex Exhibition Centre, features a novel and first of its kind of products like the plastic-free feeding bottle BuddsBuddy, which is said to be the first plastic-free functional bottle. Besides, an introduction to initiatives like Be a Farmer, where children can have a two-acre Farm School in the city outskirts where they teach school children how to be a farmer.

The fair has over 100 exhibitors, Do Science Design installed a range of hands-on science models and kinetic wind sculptures for open spaces. Here, it has created informal learning spaces for kids where there was a cycle in which kids can paddle to produce energy. Another exhibitor, Merlinwand is on a mission to divert children from eBooks and audiobooks to published books. This apart, DGMusika showcased a self-learning keyboard, and an IIM alumni displayed wooden toys.“The expo is focusing on four elements for kids’ growth in all dimensions — personal, educational, extra-curricular and nutritional requirements,” said TG Srikanth, Business Head of Hitex.

Fitness is important for kids too

Kids’ Run is also a part of the Kids Expo this year. “While several events and initiatives cater to adults, we felt the absence of such initiatives for children, that is why this,” said Arun Kumar, Secretary of Hyderabad Runners. “Children need to start their fitness journey young, and with these motivations, the Hyderabad Kids Run was born. This is a non-competitive event centred around creating a fun running experience for kids from two years to 12 years, he added it will be held on December 24.”.

