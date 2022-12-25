GHMC budget passed sans discussion

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council unanimously passed GHMC Budget 2023-24 of Rs 6,224 crore without any discussion amidst pandemonium and uproarious scenes created by the Opposition parties.

Also, Hyderabad Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi could not read the complete text when the budget was introduced in the council, but even then the budget was approved.

The BJP and Congress corporators raised objections to the approval of the GHMC budget for 2023-24 without discussing or taking the views of the members. They contended that it would not stand legal scrutiny as the Mayor could not read the full budget speech and demanded a fresh meeting for discussing the budget or else they would take legal recourse. The house witnessed vociferous scenes with BJP, Congress, and BRS members shouting at the top of their voices. the BRS members kept shouting “Modi, down down” while BJP corporators chanted “Modi zindabad, Mayor down down.”

The Mayor who announced the suspension of the BJP corporators from the House for the day for staging a protest at her podium and for not allowing the house to run smoothly, but her orders could not be implemented and BJP corporators continued to remain in the house. Later, during a press meet, the Mayor took a U-turn and said that they were not suspended, with the hope that BJP corporators would mend their ways.

No power

Though the Mayor announced the suspension of BJP corporators from the house, the Mayor has no power to suspend any member as there is no specific rule in the GHMC Act. The Act is silent on this issue. The Mayor can suspend the meeting but not the members, sources said. As soon as the meeting commenced after two adjournments, the Mayor repeatedly asked BJP and Congress members to resume their seats for discussing civic issues, however, the Opposition persisted with their protests. With no alternative left, the Mayor concluded the council meeting abruptly as BJP and Congress corporators kept protesting.

‘Save democracy’ protest

After the conclusion of the meeting, BJP corporators staged a protest demonstration in front of the Mayor’s office with placards of “Save Democracy” and raised slogans in protest against the behaviour of the Mayor for not running the house in a smooth manner and trying to stifle the voice of opposition. They alleged that not a single problem was being solved in the GHMC. Also, the four Congress corporators protested in front of the Mayor’s chamber for failing to discuss public issues.

Immediately after the meeting started, BJP and Congress corporators with placards rushed to the Mayor’s podium and raised slogans against the Mayor and demanded that she discuss the civic problems being faced by the citizens in Hyderabad. Though the Mayor made an attempt to pacify the agitating members that issues will be discussed after the budget is passed, the Opposition did not relent and continued the protest.

In view of the utter chaos, the Mayor adjourned the House twice for a few minutes. When the House re-assembled at 12.25 pm, the din continued, the Mayor announced the passage of the budget. Immediately after this, she concluded the meeting.

Gave them a chance: Mayor

Speaking to the media, the Mayor said the BJP corporators were not interested in discussing the public issues. “I have given a chance to them to raise the issue, but they failed to utilise the opportunity.”

