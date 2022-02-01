STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low-rise jeans making a comeback

Replacing the oh-so-comfy boyfriend jeans and oversized shirts that ruled 2021, low-rise denims are hitting the shelves this year

Jeans
By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Low-rise jeans have been making their way back into the fashion world this year, with people looking for it and stores dressing up mannequins in them. Replacing the oh-so-comfy boyfriend jeans and oversized shirts that ruled 2021, this year seems to live up to the saying: history repeats.   

Archana Puneeth, designer and founder of Archana and Puneeth, feels that low-rise jeans are definitely making a comeback. “Nearly two decades ago, size zero and low-rise jeans were a thing. Women’s bodies were scrutinised by magazines and newspapers all over the world.

Any woman who came of age within those years will have deeply embedded memories of tummy comparisons and impossible body ideals. It is because of this that the rebirth of low-rise is met with visceral backlash. Yet, here we are and thanks to Instagram, TikTok and millennial fashion that fashion is the trend du jour. Generation Z youngsters are experts at thrifting and it was only a matter of time before they found our low-rise enemies,” she says.  

Currently #lowrisejeans has over 34.6 million views on the video sharing platform. “If you wish to wear the low rise jeans, wear them unapologetically and with power. Pair them with a cropped cami, short tunic, a ruffled top, an oversized cardigan or t-shirt,” she adds. 

It is 2022, the low-slung denim seem ready for redemption, returning with a better, body-inclusive point of view. They are no longer exclusive to a certain few skinny girls and the silhouette is now as fuss-free and oversized as it is low-waisted. “It can also mean simply sizing up on a loose silhouette so the waist lays lower on your body,” she says. 

Divya Boppana, a fashion influencer, feels that low rise jeans have been coming back because of the latest fashion shows happening across the world. “Many brands like Prada and Mui Mui have come up with low-rise fashion, which is why it has started trending again. But again, we all have been used to high-rise and comfortable pants. I don’t think I will adopt to low-rise jeans anytime soon as I am very comfortable with high-rise. I think more than just a trend, it is one’s comfort that matters,” she says. 

According to Rukshar Hairdry, another influencer, just like peplums, bell-bottoms and wide-legged trousers, low-rise pants are making their comeback. “Moreover high-rise jeans aren’t for all body types. So, there needs to be a wide acceptance of what is likeable. Whatever makes diverse people comfortable, becomes the trend eventually.”

