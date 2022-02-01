Pilot duped by cyber frauds in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pilot working for a commercial airline fell prey to cyber fraud. The 40-year-old pilot, a resident of Narsingi under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Commissionerate, was duped to the tune of Rs 99,999 under the guise of updating his bank's Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

The pilot received an SMS with a link that asked him to click on it to update his PAN CARD number immediately.

The message read thus: "Dear HDFC user your HDFC Net Banking Account will be blocked today. Please click on the link and update your PAN CARD number immediately. (Followed by the link).

Panicked by the SMS, he clicked on the link and entered his internet banking credentials. Subsequently, he received multiple OTPs which he entered in the link only to discover that Rs 99,999 was swindled from his account.

Realising that he was duped, he blocked his account's Net Banking facility and lodged a complaint with the Narsingi police station on Tuesday morning. Police have registered a case and are investigating.