Abducted realtor traced within hours, 5 arrested

Meanwhile, a technical team discovered the victims phone location in Moinabad, which led to arrest of the four kidnappers along with the person who provided them shelter. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A realtor who was kidnapped by four men over a financial dispute on Tuesday was found by Narayanaguda police within five hours of the incident.Sixty-year-old Shaik Gouse Pasha, a resident of Aagapura, was abducted from Nampally on Tuesday morning when he was returning after attending a wedding. Soon after the incident, Pasha’s son-in-law Ali Afashar, who was accompanying Pasha at the time of incident, filed a police complaint. 

A police team immediately swung into action and scanned the CCTV footage in and around the incident spot. Meanwhile, a technical team discovered the victims phone location in Moinabad, which led to arrest of the four kidnappers along with the person who provided them shelter. 

The police, however, said that the victim was not hurt or manhandled by the abductors. Narayanaguda Circle Inspector Bhupati Ghattumallu said, “Ghouse Pasha and another businessman Yousufuddin had jointly invested in a venture in Shamshabad, following which Pasha owes him a sum of `25 lakh. Pasha did not heed repeated requests for repayment. 

On Tuesday, one of Yousufuddin’s friends informed him about seeing Pasha at a wedding at Eden Gardens in King Koti. Subsequently, Pasha was intercepted on his way back and taken to the Moinabad location, where he was found sitting on a chair and being questioned by Yousufuddin and three others. The police have arrested five persons including Yousufuddin. The accused will be produced before court, police said.

