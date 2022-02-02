Studio pottery crafted with passion

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sustainability is probably the biggest trend Hyderabad has seen ever since the pandemic broke out. Be it clothing, eating habits, decor and even cookware, people are becoming more and more conscious of their choices. In short, they are going back to their roots.

While many find novelty in this, a cleaner living also seems to be making people more creative. Take for instance pottery. There was a time when people would get their matkas and handis, especially during the summer, from the roadside potter. But today, their preferences have been taken another shape, with pottery studios sprouting across the city.

Claysutra

The concept of studio pottery is catching up in Hyderabad, with more and more people not only signing up for workshops to learn the craft but also purchasing some exclusive and artisanal clayware. These studios are run by seasoned potters.

Manpreeth Singh Nishter, the founder of MSN Studio in Kokapet, found his true calling in pottery 14 years ago. He specialises in tableware, but it’s not your usual kind. His art is inspired from nature — animals, flowers and leaves. For him, pottery is satisfying because he gets to create something out of nothing. “In Hyderabad, there are a bunch of studios and the people are gaining interest in this. It is nice to see that the city is coming on par with Bengaluru, but certainly has a long way to go as compared to Delhi and Mumbai. These cities have had this concept for decades now,” he says.

Manpreeth believes in teaching techniques, not products. “If I teach you the techniques, you can make anything. Each class is for two hours and at the end of it, you learn a new technique. One can sign up either for the beginner or advanced levels, each comprising 10 classes,” he says. He currently has 20 students and also holds workshops for corporates and at birthdays.

Carmel Hessing (@claysutra on Instagram), the founder of Claysutra and a pottery instructor, talks about what makes studio pottery different. “Traditional pottery uses terracotta clay which is taken straight from the ground. Terracotta pottery is fired to about 800 degrees C and does not require special equipment; it can be done by simply digging a pit and using firewood or charcoal.

Ceramic or stoneware pottery, on the other hand, is more durable and can be permanently glazed in a myriad of colours and hues. Ceramic pottery requires specific raw material and glazers. The end result makes it all worth it. I have a course for beginners, intermediate and advanced levels,” she says. Carmel, who holds a workshop every Sunday at her studio in Padmarao Nagar, starts her three-month residential course on Wednesday.