STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Excise officer among five gamblers nabbed

In November 2020, when there were no horseraces in the country due to the lockdown, he got to know about an app used to place bets online.

Published: 05th February 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Gambling

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Excise sub-inspector was among the five people arrested by LB Nagar SOT and Meerpet police on Friday for taking part in an online gambling racket that involved placing bets on horseraces. The sleuths seized Rs 42 lakh from the gamblers during their raid on a rented house in Nandanavanam under Meerpet police station limits. 

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that among those arrested was 47-year-old Bokka Madhava Reddy, who is an SI in the Excise department.  The others arrested were Thirmal Reddy Joji Reddy, Aduri Joseph Reddy, Franklin Koma Reddy and Ramchandra Reddy while one Prathap Reddy is on the run. “Seized records shows that Madhava Reddy has been participating in the illegal betting racket since November 2021,” the officer said. He said that Joji Reddy lost 5 acres and huge sums to gambling on horseraces, but learnt the intricacies of gambling in the process. 

In November 2020, when there were no horseraces in the country due to the lockdown, he got to know about an app used to place bets online. He used this app to entice punters to place bets by charging a minimum of Rs 1,000 per race. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arrest Gamblers Excise sub-inspector
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp