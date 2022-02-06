STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad-based sportsmedicine expert bags award from Indian Association of Occupational Health

This was in recognition of his original research work on the serious occupational ailment ‘Frozen shoulder syndrome’ (FSS).

Published: 06th February 2022

Dr Maj S Bakhtiar Choudhary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based prominent Sports Medicine Specialist, Dr Maj S Bakhtiar Choudhary, was conferred the ‘OHSH-IAOH Mumbai Oration Award 2021-22’ by the Indian Association of Occupational Health (IAOH).

This was in recognition of his original research work on the serious occupational ailment ‘Frozen shoulder syndrome’ (FSS).According to a press release issued on Saturday, Dr Bakhtiar delivered an oration lecture on the topic, Clinical FSS, a predisposing factor for shoulder joint injuries; exploratory study of all age groups, to over 400 delegates comprising occupational health professionals including medical directors of top corporates, at the 72nd National Conference of IAOH, held virtually.

