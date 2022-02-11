STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's Jatara festival invitations to contain gifts this year

The coffee table book entitled ‘The Legend of Medaram’ describes features of life and culture of the tribes of Telangana.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tribal Welfare Department will include gifts like a coffee table book, Koya/Gond paintings, Naikpod masks, Oja Gond crafts, Banjara crafts and info stickers with invitations for this year’s Medaram Sri Sammakka Saralamma Jatara festival. The coffee table book entitled ‘The Legend of Medaram’ describes features of life and culture of the tribes of Telangana.

The special invitation would go to VVIPs like the Chief Ministers, State and Central Ministers and other dignitaries. The four-day Jatara, a biennial tribal fair, is the largest congregation of tribals in Asia and is visited by devotees not only from Telangana but also from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

