SNDP to fix waterlogging issue in Hyderabad: Minister of State for Animal Husbandry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Strategic Nala Development Programme(SNDP) will address water logging problems in the city caused during heavy rains, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Thursday.

Laying foundation stone for the SNDP works at Erragada, he said, “The SNDP works in this ward are being taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 12.86 crore. The nala running from AG Colony to Sanath Nagar is 2,423-metre long. As of now, with the Rs 12.86 crore 830-metre stretch will be fixed with retaining walls and box drains.”

Due to this SNDP, he said, scores of families living in Erragadaa, Anand Nagar, Prem Nagar Sultan Nagar and other areas will be relieved from water logging problems in future.