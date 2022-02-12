Gymkhana Club parking lot fire damages 4 high-end cars in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A minor fire that broke out in the parking lot of Gymkhana Club in Jubilee Hills left four luxury completely damaged.According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday evening, possibly due to a short-circuit. The police confirmed that four cars parked in the lot caught fire. Police and firefighters rushed to the spot as soon as they were alerted and doused the flames. While a short-circuit is believed to have sparked the fire, investigation is on to confirm this suspicion.