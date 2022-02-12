STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gymkhana Club parking lot fire damages 4 high-end cars in Hyderabad 

A minor fire that broke out in the parking lot of Gymkhana Club in Jubilee Hills left four luxury completely damaged.

Published: 12th February 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A minor fire that broke out in the parking lot of Gymkhana Club in Jubilee Hills left four luxury completely damaged.According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday evening, possibly due to a short-circuit. The police confirmed that four cars parked in the lot caught fire. Police and firefighters rushed to the spot as soon as they were alerted and doused the flames. While a short-circuit is believed to have sparked the fire, investigation is on to confirm this suspicion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jubilee Hills Fire Short-circuit
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp