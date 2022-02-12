STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Seven get three-year jail term for bank fraud in Hyderabad

The court while delivering the verdict, relied on oral evidence provided by the prosecution, coupled with documentary evidence.

Published: 12th February 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Court for CBI Cases at Hyderabad convicted seven persons including the then Chief Manager of Punjab National Bank, Secunderabad, B Sathya Rao to undergo three years Rigorous Imprisonment for cheating the bank to the tune of `2.06 crore in a case that’s over a decade old. 

The other accused are Machavaram Venkata Krishna Rao, then senior manager of PNB,  Veli Srinivas, proprietor of M/s Spectrum Mercantiles and his associate Veli Vanaja, M Abdul Mannan, panel valuer of PNB and two other private persons M Reddy Koti Reddy and P Manoj Kumar.

The court while delivering the verdict, relied on oral evidence provided by the prosecution, coupled with documentary evidence. Srinivas of M/s Spectrum Mercantiles, in connivance with the other accused, had obtained cash credit facility using forged and fabricated title deeds as genuine related to immovable properties, audited balance sheets and financial documents, resulting in a loss of `2,06,72,141 to the bank.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Court for CBI Bank fraud Evidence
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp