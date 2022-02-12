Taking biryani places, Hyderabad Paradise Biriyani aiming ten-fold expansion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Authentic Hyderabadi biryani will be served across the globe in the next five years, with Paradise Biryani aiming for a 10-fold expansion.

The move comes at a time when the food market is seeing a shift from larger to quick-service restaurants (QSR). Speaking at a virtual press conference recently, the CEO of Paradise Food Court, Gautam Gupta, said: “Our purpose is to serve fresh, tasty and hot Hyderabadi biriyani across the world. The mission is to be a 500-restaurant company with no franchises, generating Rs 2,000+ crore revenue by 2027.”

Paradise, which was established in 1953 with a small food court on MG Road in Secunderabad, owns 50 restaurants in 13 cities. The 51st food court will be inaugurated at Saraswati Mall on Valentine’s Day (Monday).

“The pandemic had hit the business, but as the brand is trusted, it has grown immensely in the last few years. We have opened eight new restaurants in Hyderabad since last October,” Gupta added.

Of the 500-restaurant target, the company plans to have 100 restaurants in Telangana (many concentrated in Hyderabad) and Andhra Pradesh in the first phase, and another 200 outlets down South.