STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Taking biryani places, Hyderabad Paradise Biriyani aiming ten-fold expansion

Authentic Hyderabadi biryani will be served across the globe in the next five years, with Paradise Biryani aiming for a 10-fold expansion.  

Published: 12th February 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

CEO of Paradise Food Court, Gautam Gupta

CEO of Paradise Food Court, Gautam Gupta

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Authentic Hyderabadi biryani will be served across the globe in the next five years, with Paradise Biryani aiming for a 10-fold expansion.  

The move comes at a time when the food market is seeing a shift from larger to quick-service restaurants (QSR). Speaking at a virtual press conference recently, the CEO of Paradise Food Court, Gautam Gupta, said: “Our purpose is to serve fresh, tasty and hot Hyderabadi biriyani across the world. The mission is to be a 500-restaurant company with no franchises, generating Rs 2,000+ crore revenue by 2027.” 

Paradise, which was established in 1953 with a small food court on MG Road in Secunderabad, owns 50 restaurants in 13 cities. The 51st food court will be inaugurated at Saraswati Mall on Valentine’s Day (Monday). 

“The pandemic had hit the business, but as the brand is trusted, it has grown immensely in the last few years. We have opened eight new restaurants in Hyderabad since last October,” Gupta added. 

Of the 500-restaurant target, the company plans to have 100 restaurants in Telangana (many concentrated in Hyderabad) and Andhra Pradesh in the first phase, and another 200 outlets down South.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabadi biriyani Paradise Expansion Market
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp