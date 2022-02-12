Three staffers leak paper of engineering diploma exam on WhatsApp, booked in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Question papers of the ongoing engineering diploma exams have allegedly been leaked through WhatsApp by staff of a private engineering college.Abdullapurmet police station, which comes under Rachakonda commissionerate, on Friday filed a case against three staff members of Swathi Institute of Technology & Sciences located at Batasingaram after receiving a compliant from Telangana State Board of Technical Education (SBTET).

The accused have been identified as chief superintendent Venkateswarlu, administration officer Krishna Murthy and lecturer Krishna Mohan. Inquiries revealed that some people in Medak district had received questions papers of Electrical Circuits and Applied Engineering Mathematics.

The word spread soon and the board also received information about the question paper leakage.According to police, the board noticed that the question paper was leaked on Tuesday.