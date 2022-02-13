Hyderabad lake has shrunk, says environment activist Lubna Sarwath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Giving a glimpse into how lakes, despite repeated petitions do not see efforts for scientific restoration, Dr Lubna Sarwath, an environment activist conducted a field survey of the Nacharam Pedda Cheruvu on Saturday.

She found that the lake was frothing with toxic foam and was severely polluted with garbage dumped by locals. “A petition to stop pollution and remove the road built in the Full Tank Limit (FTL) was filed in 2017 with Human Rights Commission. However, the lake’s condition has gone from bad to worse. What is the accountability of the MRO, Collector and other officials,” questioned Lubna.