Hyderabad civic body to set up 90 waste collection points in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking steps to set up 90 secondary collection transfer points to effectively manage the increasing municipal solid waste (MSW) in the city. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has asked officials to establish three SCTPs in each circle as per Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. As many as 24 STPs have been constructed and operated as required. Also, 72 mobile SCTPs have been set up to collect the solid waste.