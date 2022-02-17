Hyderabad police arrest Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy over remarks against CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police arrested Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy, following his statements made against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Deriding his birthday celebrations, the leader had given a call for party to organise a series of events mocking the occasion.

He was picked up in the morning hours from his residence in Jubilee Hills. There was a tense situation, as a scuffle also broke out between the police and the party activists amid heated arguments, as they tried to prevent his arrest. He was taken to Golconda police station and the reasons for his arrest were not revealed.

"KCR is afraid of even his own shadow…Second day in the row police arrested so that CM can celebrate his birthday. Unemployed youth are giving up lives…Is this time to celebrate…?!" he tweeted with #TelanganaUnemploymentDay and #ByeByeKCR.

Earlier he had asked CM to celebrate a 'death ceremony' instead of a three-day birthday festivity. The Congress leader had also directed the Youth Congress leaders to celebrate the birthday of donkeys in all constituencies today, as a mark of protest against the delay of job notifications.