STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police arrest Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy over remarks against CM

There was a tense situation, as a scuffle also broke out between the police and the party activists amid heated arguments in Jubilee Hills.

Published: 17th February 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrest Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy at his home in Jubilee Hills

Police arrest Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy at his home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police arrested Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy, following his statements made against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Deriding his birthday celebrations, the leader had given a call for party to organise a series of events mocking the occasion.

He was picked up in the morning hours from his residence in Jubilee Hills. There was a tense situation, as a scuffle also broke out between the police and the party activists amid heated arguments, as they tried to prevent his arrest. He was taken to Golconda police station and the reasons for his arrest were not revealed.

"KCR is afraid of even his own shadow…Second day in the row police arrested so that CM can celebrate his birthday. Unemployed youth are giving up lives…Is this time to celebrate…?!" he tweeted with #TelanganaUnemploymentDay and #ByeByeKCR.

Earlier he had asked CM to celebrate a 'death ceremony' instead of a three-day birthday festivity. The Congress leader had also directed the Youth Congress leaders to celebrate the birthday of donkeys in all constituencies today, as a mark of protest against the delay of job notifications.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bye Bye KCR Telangana Unemployement Day A Revanth Reddy Telangana Congress K Chandrasekhar Rao Hyderabad police
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp