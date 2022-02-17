Post tweet, Telangana special chief secretary Arvind Kumar gets stepwell cleaned

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be termed as a swift response, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar responded to the tweet of a heritage enthusiast who brought to his notice the issue of a stepwell filled with plastic and garbage. Arvind Kumar promptly dispatched GHMC workers to clean the stepwell within hours.

On Wednesday, Asif Ali Khan, an architect and heritage enthusiast based in Hyderabad, tweeted the photos of a Qutub Shahi-era stone stepwell beside Maus Ki Mandi in Asifnagar filled with garbage and debris, pointing out how the second level of arches were barely visible after a “huge influx of plastic/garbage dumping since years”.

Expressing his concern over the repetition of what happened to Bansilalpet stepwell 40 years ago (which was recently restored by GHMC), he conveyed the issue to Arvind Kumar by tagging him.Khan also cautioned that excavators and JCBs couldn’t be used to remove the garbage as it would damage the stone architecture. He suggested the use of manual labour and small rotating crane shifter/dumper instead.In no time, Arvind Kumar responded by posting the pictures of GHMC workers already on the job of removing the debris manually, stating “we have commenced the cleaning.”