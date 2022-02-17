STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Post tweet, Telangana special chief secretary Arvind Kumar gets stepwell cleaned

Arvind Kumar promptly dispatched GHMC workers to clean the stepwell within hours.

Published: 17th February 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Workers clear the garbage from the Qutub Shahi-era stone stepwell in Asifnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be termed as a swift response, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar responded to the tweet of a heritage enthusiast who brought to his notice the issue of a stepwell filled with plastic and garbage. Arvind Kumar promptly dispatched GHMC workers to clean the stepwell within hours.

On Wednesday, Asif Ali Khan, an architect and heritage enthusiast based in Hyderabad, tweeted the photos of a Qutub Shahi-era stone stepwell beside Maus Ki Mandi in Asifnagar filled with garbage and debris, pointing out how the second level of arches were barely visible after a “huge influx of plastic/garbage dumping since years”.

Expressing his concern over the repetition of what happened to Bansilalpet stepwell 40 years ago (which was recently restored by GHMC), he conveyed the issue to Arvind Kumar by tagging him.Khan also cautioned that excavators and JCBs couldn’t be used to remove the garbage as it would damage the stone architecture. He suggested the use of manual labour and small rotating crane shifter/dumper instead.In no time, Arvind Kumar responded by posting the pictures of GHMC workers already on the job of removing the debris manually, stating “we have commenced the cleaning.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad GHMC MAUD Arvind Kumar Maus Ki Mandi Asifnagar
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp