Gateway IT Park to disperse growth in north Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Gateway IT Park, which will come up in six lakh sqft area in Kandlakoya, has already attracted more than 90 companies. Representatives of these firms which applied for office space were given acceptance letters after IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the new park on Thursday.

Being developed under the State government’s Growth in Dispersion (GRID) policy, the new IT Park will be able to accommodate more than 10,000 employees. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that as part of GRID policy, the Telangana government has been developing IT infrastructure in northern and eastern parts of the city.

“The GRID policy was introduced to disperse the IT sector around the city. Telangana has been striving to attract investments with an intention to create job opportunities for the youngsters in the State. The State is setting new benchmarks for the country across all sectors,” he said.

Stressing the need to set ambitious goals and to work hard to achieve those goals, the Minister said “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has great willpower and from a young age worked hard to achieve his goals”.

“The Gateway IT Park, which is near ORR, has great connectivity. It takes just one hour to reach the airport, Gachibowli and HiTec City. The Medchal-Malkajgiri district has good road connectivity with urban lung spaces and is also an educational hub with many engineering, pharma, and MBA colleges. MMTS too is located very close to the IT Park,” he said and added that efforts are on to develop the Gundlapochampally station, which is two km away from the proposed park.