Citizens win fight against wine shop permit room in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to a referendum against a wine store in a residential area at Gurumurthy Lane Begumpet, DSP Excise Department, Jeevan Kiran, assured locals that an entrance of the wine shop permit room towards the Gurumurthy Lane, will be closed within three days.

A referendum was held with regard to the wine shop by the Hakku Initiative on February 12. Over 95 per cent citizens had voted against the wine shop, citing women safety issues. About 1,500 residents participated in the referendum.

Residents went to the top excise official and explained the issue, with the referendum results in hand. Jeevan Kiran assured the residents that the entrance of the permit room towards the Gurumurthy Lane would be closed. Also the Begumpet SHO Srinivas Rao assured police pickets at Gurumurthy Lane. Local Corporator T Maheshwari too assured support.