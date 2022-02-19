STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad man gets lifer for raping deaf-mute woman

During the trial, the court examined the sister who deposed how Baba had raped the victim and how he fled from the spot.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old painter, Shaik Baba, accused of raping a deaf and mute woman belonging to SC community at Meerpet in 2013, was found guilty of the offence. The Special Court for SC & ST cases Cum VII Additional District Court at LB Nagar, which delivered the judgement on Friday, sentenced him to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. 

The court found him guilty based on the statement of the victim’s sister, an eyewitness to the incident, apart from scientific evidence. The victim, who was around 28 at the time of the offence, died of ill-health a couple of years ago. 

Based on a complaint by the victim’s sister, a case was registered under Section 376 of the IPC and Prevention of Atrocities against SC & STs, following which he was arrested and sent to judicial remand.
During the trial, the court examined the sister who deposed how Baba had raped the victim and how he fled from the spot.

