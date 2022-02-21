STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Battery swapping stations to come up in Hyderabad

This is for the first time, Hyderabad will be getting battery swapping stations, which will help the vehicle users to replace their discharged batteries with charged ones.

Published: 21st February 2022

Image used for representational purpose.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of Centre's battery swapping policy, Hyderabad will soon get EV battery swapping stations in four different corners for the benefit of eco-friendly vehicle users. This is for the first time, Hyderabad will be getting battery swapping stations, which will help the vehicle users to replace their discharged batteries with charged ones.

The initial cost to set up this battery swapping system is high as it involves machinery to swap the battery and a large number of costly batteries for necessary operation. It works more or less how LPG refill cylinders are ordered.

After delivering a full cylinder, the delivery boy will take back the empty one. The only difference is, in the case of EVs, one has to go to the swapping stations to get a charged battery after returning the used one.

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, the nodal agency for implementing EV infrastructure plans, at least six stations are being planned covering east, west, north and south of Hyderabad. 

Swappable battery stations to increase

Speaking to The New Indian Express, TSREDCO vice-chairman and Managing Director N Janaiah said that battery swapping stations will definitely work out as many companies are developing this technology for two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

"Swappable batteries are suitable for e-scooters and auto-rickshaws. Depending on the volume of EVs and their demand, we will increase battery swapping stations. We are in the process of procuring swappable batteries which cost Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 each," Janaiah said.

The Centre is coming up with a battery swapping policy to make EVs more viable for users. As part of this, the government will encourage private players to develop sustainable batteries for battery swapping. 

