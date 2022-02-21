Hyderabadis to soon get a taste of drive-in theatre experience

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever thought of watching a film under the open sky in Hyderabad? It could be a reality soon as Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) proposes to establish a drive-in theatre at one of the interchanges on the Outer Ring Road.

For movie buffs, it can be a new experience as they can watch a film in an open arena sitting in the comfort of their cars rather than watching it in a cinema theatre.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, at a recent meeting with HMDA officials, had asked them to find suitable locations near the existing 19 interchanges on ORR for establishing a drive-in theatre. Sources informed The New Indian Express that once a suitable place is identified and the State government gives its approval, works will begin on a public private partnership basis.

Search on for ideal location

Once a suitable place is identified and the State government gives its approval, works will begin on a public private partnership basis

Drive-in theatre can take in 150 cars

As the name suggests, one can simply drive into the theatre, which is usually a large parking lot with a large screen in front. At the designated time, the movie will start playing on the screen and one can watch it from the comfort of his or her car.

Drive-in theatres are popular in the West and European countries as well as in Indian cities like in Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Gurgaon.

Because of COVID-19 pandemic prevailing for over two years, people stayed at home and could not watch movies in theatres. To provide entertainment to people, the State government has drawn up plans to introduce the concept of drive-in theatre as there would be no fear of the pandemic affecting them, in case it continues to remain though at a low key.

The project may cost about Rs 5 to Rs 8 crore and the proposed theatre will accommodate around 150 cars. There will be two gates on the premises to facilitate the smooth entry and exit. Sources said that drive-in theatre is the next big thing for Hyderabad as there would be ‘big-screen experience’ in a totally different ambience.

Big screen experience with no Covid fear

Because of COVID-19 pandemic prevailing for over two years, people stayed at home and could not watch movies in theatres. To provide entertainment to people, the State government has drawn up plans to introduce the concept of drive-in theatre as there would be no fear of the pandemic affecting them