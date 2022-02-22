STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expedite road works in Secunderabad: Dy Speaker Padma Rao

Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao, on Monday, asked GHMC officials to expedite road-widening works in Lalapet and Tukaram Gate divisions under Secunderabad Assembly constituency.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:13 AM

Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao hands over cheques to the tune of `58 lakh to four persons whose properties had been affected by the road-widening

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao, on Monday, asked GHMC officials to expedite road-widening works in Lalapet and Tukaram Gate divisions under Secunderabad Assembly constituency. Any issues relating to shortage of funds in carrying out the works would be sorted out by him, he said. 

He handed over cheques to the tune of `58 lakh to four persons whose properties had been affected by the road-widening. Padma Rao said developmental works were going at a brisk pace in Secunderabad constituency. Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, Corporators Samala Hema and Rasuri Sunitha were also present.
 

