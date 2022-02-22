Playing with pastels

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based designer Aruna Goud, who rose to fame after she showcased her designs at Festival De Cannes, has once again made us proud. She is the only designer from the country to display her work at the ongoing Fashion Finest AW22 London Fashion Week.

The burgeoning talent, who showcased her collection, Almara, has certainly made her mark in the fashion industry. Known for her bridal couture which includes Indian aesthetics with a touch of modern sensibility, her latest collection is all about Indo-western pleated gowns. She opens up to SHREYA VERONICA about her experience at the St John’s Hyde Park.

Excerpts:

How did you land up at the London Fashion Week?

I submitted my portfolio with sketches from my collection in January. The organisers checked it based on various criteria and not design alone. They loved my designs and my participation at the fashion week was confirmed soon after.

Tell us about the designs you showcased at the fashion week

I showcased some pretty Indo-western pleated gowns — these are more of party wear. I chose to go with pastels this time and played around with georgette. I added fine pleats to the dresses — they were delicate, fine and rich. The models, who walked for me, were from New York and took my designs up a notch.



What was it like to showcase your designs at the St John’s Hyde Park?

It was my first time there and it was beautiful. The show was an offline event, with fashion influencers and prominent people from the fashion industry in attendance. Not to forget that designers from all over the world were also present. It was a proud feeling to represent India on the global fashion map. This is my second international stage where I got to represent my brand and collection. There has been a lot of appreciation coming in for my outfits from all corners.

Your upcoming projects?

I would be part of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in May. I will also be showcasing my designs at the New York Fashion Week in September. The collection will include Western and Indo-western wear, apart from couture gowns. I am looking forward to a good, busy year ahead.