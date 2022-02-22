STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

The collar is having a moment

Old is gold, especially when it comes to fashion. Just take a look at how heritage jewellery, vintage styles and the old-school loafers have made a comeback. 

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Samantha in an ensemble by designer Archana Puneeth

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Old is gold, especially when it comes to fashion. Just take a look at how heritage jewellery, vintage styles and the old-school loafers have made a comeback. Similarly, collar-neck outfits are back in the spotlight; Gen Z have been pairing these vintage pieces with jeans and even sarees. “Collars were essentially a symbol of status back in the day.

The first collar is very different from what we see and wear today. The first reference to collars dates back to the glorious Egyptian civilisation, after which came the trend of lace ruffs. But, the trend lost steam as it could not hold it shape and could be worn only once. Soon people started to like collar-neck outfits, with collars becoming an attachment to shirts and blouses. Today, it is back as a style statement,” says designer Archana Puneeth.  

Divya Boppana, a fashion influencer and digital creator who loves collar-necks, shares some style tips. “I feel like the whole vintage fashion trend is resurfacing. Vintage collar is one of the most classy trends that is coming back as it is elegant and has its own charm.

This trend is something that is relevant now, it adds a lot of definition to your outfit and that’s why people are taking to it. Vintage collars are a statement in itself, you can wear a vintage shirt with wide-legged jeans. Crossover bags look really good on vintage shirts,” she says. 

Try out these looks 

  • Wear your favourite collar with a kaftan and flats 
  • White shirt, blue denims and colourful stilettos
  • Close-neck blouses paired with a monochrome saree and wedges
  • Ruff-collared shirts with pre-stitched sarees
  • Elevate your neck with a bejewelled collar. Pair it with a sleek-fitted blazer and you can be the talk of the party
     
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp