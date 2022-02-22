The collar is having a moment

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Old is gold, especially when it comes to fashion. Just take a look at how heritage jewellery, vintage styles and the old-school loafers have made a comeback. Similarly, collar-neck outfits are back in the spotlight; Gen Z have been pairing these vintage pieces with jeans and even sarees. “Collars were essentially a symbol of status back in the day.

The first collar is very different from what we see and wear today. The first reference to collars dates back to the glorious Egyptian civilisation, after which came the trend of lace ruffs. But, the trend lost steam as it could not hold it shape and could be worn only once. Soon people started to like collar-neck outfits, with collars becoming an attachment to shirts and blouses. Today, it is back as a style statement,” says designer Archana Puneeth.

Divya Boppana, a fashion influencer and digital creator who loves collar-necks, shares some style tips. “I feel like the whole vintage fashion trend is resurfacing. Vintage collar is one of the most classy trends that is coming back as it is elegant and has its own charm.

This trend is something that is relevant now, it adds a lot of definition to your outfit and that’s why people are taking to it. Vintage collars are a statement in itself, you can wear a vintage shirt with wide-legged jeans. Crossover bags look really good on vintage shirts,” she says.

Try out these looks