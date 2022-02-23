STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Naresh’s estranged wife accused of fraud

Ramya Raghupathi is alleged to have duped the women to the tune of around Rs 40 lakh.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least five women have lodged complaints at Gachibowli police station alleging that they were cheated by senior Tollywood actor Naresh’s estranged wife Ramya Raghupathi under the guise of huge returns on their investments.

The women claimed that Ramya promised them 20 per cent returns on their investments within a six-month period under a ‘Group Income Scheme’. 

Ramya told the woman that she was the daughter of a former Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. While police started a probe following the allegations, actor Naresh also approached the police stating that he has been separated from Ramya for a long time now and has no knowledge of the frauds she committed. He distanced himself from her activities in the name of group investment schemes. 

K Shilpavalli DCP Madhapur said that Ramya Raghupathi is alleged to have duped the women to the tune of around Rs 40 lakh. The women claimed they met Ramya through a common friend and she introduced herself as the daughter of a powerful former minister as well as actor Naresh’s wife.

She told the victims that she owned hotels in Bengaluru and also ran an NGO. However, she did not return their amount and when they pressurised her, she issued blank cheques which bounced in the bank. When the women later approached her, she threatened them with dire consequences. 

The women told the police that a few days ago, they met actor Naresh and explained to him, their situation. The senior character actor reportedly expressed shock at her activities and clarified that they have been estranged for a while. When the victims informed Ramya’s mother, she too told them that her daughter was no longer living with Naresh and was not sound mentally or physically.

