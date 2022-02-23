Hitting the right notes

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although Masood Hussain is primarily known as an award-winning wildlife photographer from Hyderabad, his resourceful and creative personality is not afraid to take on a job outside his area of specialisation.

Besides photography, Masood is an electrical engineer by qualification and practice, a businessman, a self-taught instrumentalist and a fitness freak. CE catches up with him as he shares a glimpse of his innate ability to make anything mundane fun.

Socially, Masood is appreciated as an artist, who was the only person from Telangana to be awarded the Wildlife Photographer of The Year at the Natural History Museum, London. “Not many people know what I do for a living. For many, I am just into wildlife photography,” he says. Revealing his secret, he adds: “I manufacture electrical earthing and lighting production systems. This business helps me earn my bread.”

This apart, Masood has been experimenting a lot as an instrumentalist. “I am a self-taught pianist and flutist. Recently, I picked up the violin. Music is my solace when I am not in the wild. I first learned the piano when in school. I had a sense of music and have practised a lot, took tips from music teachers and practised at home as well,” he says, humbly taking pride in his secret hobby.

For Masood, who is someone who cannot plant his feet in one place without doing anything, the lockdown was difficult. “I quickly realised that I should learn something new and picked up a violin.” Besides this, fitness is a must for someone who is into wildlife and the business of making electric earthing systems, according to him. So, Masood ensures he hits the gym. “I don’t miss the gym if I am in town. Every day after work, I hit the gym at least for an hour, five times a week,” he says.

Masood also makes sure that his ‘me time’ is well-spent. The family man makes sure he spends productive time at home with his loved ones. “I don’t make much from photography. In fact, I end up spending more than earning from it. The funds I get from the exhibits of my works are donated,” he adds.