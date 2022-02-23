Tension in Karmanghat as gau rakshaks protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension broke out at Karmanghat area of Rachakonda commissionerate, as a few youngsters claiming to be ‘gau rakshaks’ alleged that they were attacked by people transporting cows illegally. A huge police force was rushed to the spot to control the situation.

While the gau rakshaks claimed that they were chased and attacked even as they ran into a temple for cover, police said the situation was under control.

One vehicle was damaged also in the incident. However, cops claimed no knowledge of such damage. They said the gau rakshaks have only staged a protest near the temple, demanding the arrest of those transporting cows illegally.

On Tuesday night, a group of gau rakshaks intercepted a pick-up van alleging that cows were being transported illegally in the vehicle. It was learnt that people in the van fled from the spot. Alleging an attack by the transporters, the gau rakshaks staged a protest demanding strict action on the transporters as well as protection for themselves.