Woman lawyer bashed up by her male colleague in Hyderabad following political animosity

It has been learned that the advocates Mekala Srinivas Yadav and Prasanna Naidu have been at daggers drawn for some time now. 

Published: 23rd February 2022 04:18 PM

Advocate Mekala Srinivas Yadav

Advocate Mekala Srinivas Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman advocate was bashed up by her male colleague in the premises of the Malkajgiri Court complex in the city on Wednesday. 

The injured advocate Prasanna Naidu has been hospitalized.

On Wednesday when they came face to face near the first floor of the court building, they showered abuses and hit each other with chappals. At one stage, Srinivas Yadav bashed up Prasanna Naidu. With things going out of their control they went to the magistrate in the court and levelled charges against each other. The magistrate advised them to approach the police for further action. But Prasanna Naidu had to be rushed to a hospital.

According to sources, Prasanna Naidu had contested in the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) elections as a BJP candidate from Malkajgiri division, while Srinivas Yadav is associated with the TRS party. It was learnt that for a long time Prasanna Naidu has been sharing posts critical of Srinivas Yadav on social media. 

A Narasimha Swamy, Inspector of Neredmet police station under whose jurisdiction the court falls, said that they will investigate and initiate action after receiving the complaints.

