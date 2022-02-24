Bus catches fire as bike hits it, one dead

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A TSRTC bus caught fire after a bike rammed it near Achampet in Nagarkurnool district on Wednesday evening. The biker died in the incident, while the passengers on board the bus escaped unhurt in the incident.

According to police, the accident occurred at Chennaram village on Hyderabad-Srisailam road. The bike, coming in the opposite direction crashed into the bus. It got stuck under the bus and was dragged for a few meters, due to which sparks broke out. These sparks triggered fire as they caught the fuel leaking from the ruptured fuel tank.

The bike rider, Sai Baba, 35, a farmer from Veltoor village, died on the spot. All the passengers in the bus, who were going from Srisailam to Hyderabad, alighted safely with the help of locals. Meanwhile, a fire tender from Achampet rushed to the spot and doused the flames.