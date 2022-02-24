Cops announce discounts on traffic challans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here is a rare opportunity for vehicle users to get rid of all challans that had accumulated for traffic violations.

The three police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachokonda are offering huge discounts on pending traffic challans. The facility could be availed between March 1 and 31.

The owners of two-wheelers and autos are allowed a discount of up to 75%, those of pushcarts and petty vendors up to 80%t. For RTC buses, it would be 70% and for LMVs, jeeps, and heavy vehicles, the discount would be 50%.

The owners of the vehicles could avail the facility online on Telangana e-Challan website. The facility is available only for those who had been fined by any of the three commissioners.