14 start-ups given government funding

As much as Rs 1.67 crore was disbursed to start-ups across the country, supported by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

Published: 26th February 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

14 start-ups were awarded a grant from the Ministry of Electronics and IT . ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A total of 14 start-ups were awarded a grant from the Ministry of Electronics and IT and the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme at an event organised by The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India’s (ALEAP) WE HUB manufacturing multi-sector business incubator. 

The awards were presented at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills, on Thursday by Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. He appreciated the exceptional work done by AIC ALEAP We Hub for women entrepreneurs. As much as Rs 1.67 crore was disbursed to start-ups across the country, supported by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

ALEAP is a multi-sector MSME-based incubation centre established for women entrepreneurs. The 2,000-sqft facilities are available in seven sectors for R&D, prototyping, product development, and market trials.

It supports nearly 85 MSME-based start-ups and provides services such as co-working spaces, lab infrastructure, and machinery support, mentorship, market connect, seed funding, networking and facilitation to banks, and VC funding for women entrepreneurs. 

“Our support system is for the promotion and empowerment of women for the last 28 years. We have over 50,000 beneficiaries,” said K Rama Devi, President, ALEAP, and chief executive officer AIC ALEAP We Hub.

