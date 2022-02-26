Bebinca: 16 layers of deliciousness from the beach capital of India

Vishal Fernandes By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In India, it is almost a ritual to end a meal on a sweet note. We Indians have a nostalgic love affair with sugar, which stems from the diversity seen in different States in terms of desserts.

From Uttarakhand’s Bal Mithai in the North to Karnataka’s Mysore Pak in the South, the variety is massive. We are all familiar with the ubiquitous desi mithais like barfi, laddoo, gulab jamun et al, but what about something from the western province of the country?

Say hello to Bebinca, the layered pudding from the beach capital of India -- Goa! We might associate Goa with seafood, but there is one dish/dessert which is featured in most Goan festivities, be it Christmas, Easter or weddings, and that’s Bebinca.

Apparently, it was first made by a nun called Bebiana, and that’s how it got the name. Interestingly, unlike most baked goods which use egg whites, Bebinca uses egg yolks. History has it that in the olden days, egg whites were used to starch clothes in Old Goa.

Bebinca arose as a solution to leftover yolks. Nun Bebiana prepared this dessert with seven layers ‘to symbolise the seven hills of Lisbon and the old city of Goa’.

The priests loved this unique sweet dish and asked her to add more layers. Originally created with seven layers, Bebinca can have as many as 16 layers. The traditional method of preparing it is by placing burning coconut husk over the lid of an earthenware oven called a Tizal.

Bebinca might sound simple because ingredient-wise it only needs four basic items -- eggs, maida, coconut milk and sugar, with a hint of nutmeg and ghee. But the cooking process is what makes it different and rather difficult. Patience is the key, as Goan chefs point out. Each layer has to be baked separately, so if it’s a 16-layer Bebinca, baking has to do 16 times, for each layer.

Bebinca is available in almost every cafe, bakery, and restaurant all over Goa and is slowly becoming accessible to other parts of the country. In Hyderabad, it is available at Fisherman’s Warf.

The best thing about the dessert is the shelf life; it can be stored for up to two weeks. I prefer my Bebinca with a dollop of Vanilla ice cream. So, next time you are in Goa, do try this Goan queen of desserts. Don’t forget to get it packed and share it with your friends and family too!