Gambling racket busted at Lodha Bellezza, 13 held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police busted a hi-tech gambling racket which was being run from a luxurious flat located in a highly secured Lodha Bellezza, a gated community at KPHB late, on Thursday and apprehended 13 people including the organiser involved in gambling.

Based on a tip-off, Madhapur Special Operations Team (SOT) raided a flat located on the 18th floor of Lodha Bellezza Apartment and found them betting.

Police seized Rs 2.52 lakh cash and other material from them. Inquiries revealed that the Organiser Muthyapu Murali and Patlolla Pradeep took the flat on rent for Rs 1.50 lakh per month and was also paying Rs 20,000 maintenance charges per month.

They had also hired three servants to work in the flat and one person to pick up and drop people. One security person of the apartment was also working for them to give them information. They were handed over to KPHB police for further investigation and action.