STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

HC orders registration of properties built in unapproved layouts for now

The Sub-Registrars were directed to receive, register, and release the sale deeds presented by the petitioners therein respect of the property. 

Published: 26th February 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By TG Naidu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court has directed the sub-registrars in the State to register documents of sale, transfer, and gift deeds, presented for registration, even though they are in unapproved layouts.

The court, however, asked the sub-registrars concerned, that they must endorse on the back of the first page of the document as: “The  registration is subject to the outcome of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) pending before the Supreme Court.” 

A huge number of writ petitions have been filed in the High Court by those aggrieved by the action of the sub-registrars who refused to register properties in unapproved layouts after the Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps issued a memo to this effect on August 26, 2020. The memo was challenged in a writ petition before a Division Bench of the Court, and the same was allowed.

The Sub-Registrars were directed to receive, register, and release the sale deeds presented by the petitioners therein respect of the property. But, subsequently, the State government filed an SLP before the Supreme Court. As no stay orders were issued, the High Court has issued directions for registration of properties in unapproved layouts subject to the final outcome on the SLP in the Supreme Court. 

The HC further directed that it is found that if there is any violation of law like plots or lands or structures being sold form part of buffer zone or plots having less than 30 feet width road, the sub-registrar shall make an endorsement informing or cautioning the purchasers that risk is involved in the purchase of such plots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plots Special Leave Petition Register documents Sale Transfer Gift Deed unapproved layouts Commissioner Land Property
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp