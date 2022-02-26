HC orders registration of properties built in unapproved layouts for now

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court has directed the sub-registrars in the State to register documents of sale, transfer, and gift deeds, presented for registration, even though they are in unapproved layouts.

The court, however, asked the sub-registrars concerned, that they must endorse on the back of the first page of the document as: “The registration is subject to the outcome of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) pending before the Supreme Court.”

A huge number of writ petitions have been filed in the High Court by those aggrieved by the action of the sub-registrars who refused to register properties in unapproved layouts after the Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps issued a memo to this effect on August 26, 2020. The memo was challenged in a writ petition before a Division Bench of the Court, and the same was allowed.

The Sub-Registrars were directed to receive, register, and release the sale deeds presented by the petitioners therein respect of the property. But, subsequently, the State government filed an SLP before the Supreme Court. As no stay orders were issued, the High Court has issued directions for registration of properties in unapproved layouts subject to the final outcome on the SLP in the Supreme Court.

The HC further directed that it is found that if there is any violation of law like plots or lands or structures being sold form part of buffer zone or plots having less than 30 feet width road, the sub-registrar shall make an endorsement informing or cautioning the purchasers that risk is involved in the purchase of such plots.