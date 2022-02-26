Hyderabad techie loses Rs 25k to conman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A software employee fell victim for a job fraud. She was promised a job at Deloitte. The victim S Tejaswi, a resident of Hyderguda, was targeted when she applied for a job on the website shine.com.

“The victim received a call from ‘The Future Hunt’ website and the caller told her that she has been selected for a job and an interview is scheduled. She paid Rs 2,999, Rs 7,999, and Rs 13,999 through Google Pay to the fraudsters for profile verification and registration fee," the police said. Realising that she has been duped, she filed a case at Narayanguda police station