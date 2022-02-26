STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad techie loses Rs 25k to conman

The victim S Tejaswi, a resident of Hyderguda, was targeted when she applied for a job on the website shine.com. 

Published: 26th February 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A software employee fell victim for a job fraud. She was promised a job at Deloitte. The victim S Tejaswi, a resident of Hyderguda, was targeted when she applied for a job on the website shine.com. 

“The victim received a call from ‘The Future Hunt’ website and the caller told her that she has been selected for a job and an interview is scheduled. She paid Rs 2,999, Rs 7,999, and Rs 13,999 through Google Pay to the fraudsters for profile verification and registration fee," the police said. Realising that she has been duped, she filed a case at Narayanguda police station

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deloitte Job Fraud shine.com The Future Hunt fraudsters Google Pay
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp