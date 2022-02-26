Six held for performing auto-rickshaw stunts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six persons who were staging stunts in a dangerous manner with auto-rickshaws at Chandrayangutta, were apprehended by the Hyderabad city police on Friday. Three auto-rickshaws used in the act were also seized. Videos of the stunts had gone viral on social media platforms.

The accused, who drive auto-rickshaws on a rental basis, came to Chandrayangutta late on Thursday night in their vehicles and started doing stunts in a dangerous manner on the main road disturbing the public and creating panic.

While they were doing the stunts, the night patrol teams noticed them and tried to stop them. But the accused escaped and fled towards Mailardevpally. The patrolling staff noted the vehicle registration numbers and the vehicles were traced.