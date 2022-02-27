SBI mega property show begins
SBI CGM Amit Jhingran and the general managers Jogesh Chandra Sahu, Krishan Sharma of Hyderabad Circle and other officials of the bank were present on the occasion.
Published: 27th February 2022 03:56 AM | Last Updated: 27th February 2022 03:56 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: A two-day mega property show of State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle started here on Saturday at Hitex Exhibition Hall. The property show was inaugurated by Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director (R&DB) of SBI.
SBI CGM Amit Jhingran and the general managers Jogesh Chandra Sahu, Krishan Sharma of Hyderabad Circle and other officials of the bank were present on the occasion.
CREDAI president P Rama Krishna Rao, general secretary V Rajashekar Reddy, TBF president C Prabhakar Rao and TREDA president R Chalapathi Rao also attended the inaugural event.
Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu Setty mentioned that the mega property show was not just a platform for the bank to attract the buyers, but to bring three important stakeholders together — the buyer, the builder, and the bank. He said that SBI approved projects were reliable beyond doubt. The SBI has organised this event to bring together a host of prominent builders under one platform.