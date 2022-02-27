SBI mega property show begins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-day mega property show of State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle started here on Saturday at Hitex Exhibition Hall. The property show was inaugurated by Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director (R&DB) of SBI.

SBI CGM Amit Jhingran and the general managers Jogesh Chandra Sahu, Krishan Sharma of Hyderabad Circle and other officials of the bank were present on the occasion.

CREDAI president P Rama Krishna Rao, general secretary V Rajashekar Reddy, TBF president C Prabhakar Rao and TREDA president R Chalapathi Rao also attended the inaugural event.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu Setty mentioned that the mega property show was not just a platform for the bank to attract the buyers, but to bring three important stakeholders together — the buyer, the builder, and the bank. He said that SBI approved projects were reliable beyond doubt. The SBI has organised this event to bring together a host of prominent builders under one platform.