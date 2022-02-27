STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SI dies as his car hits RMC vehicle on ORR

C Venkateshwarlu, Inspector of Pahadishareef, said the vehicles involved in the incident have been cleared from the spot and the victim’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. 

Published: 27th February 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Palle Raghavender Goud, a Sub-Inspector who was earlier deputed to Government Railway Police (GRP) at Mahbubnagar, died in an accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Pahadishareef of Rachakonda commssionerate, in the early hours of Saturday.

The car he was driving crashed into a ready-mix concrete (RMC) vehicle. Police found that the RMC vehicle was moving slowly, leading to the accident. Raghavender is a 2009 batch SI and was under suspension after an accused in a theft case escaped from police custody in November 2021. 

Raghavender is survived by his wife and two children. He lived in Mahbubnagar with his family and was coming to Tukkuguda to meet a friend. He took the ORR at Shamshabad and was heading to Tukkuguda, when his vehicle crashed into the RMC vehicle. He received severe injuries and died on the spot, the police said.

