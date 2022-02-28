'Poland police used force to control crowd': Hyderabadi students return from Ukraine to tell story

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was an emotional reunion for several students who made it to Hyderabad from Ukraine when they hugged their parents in relief at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Sunday while several others are still stuck in the war-torn country. They are waiting eagerly for help to return home.

According to information available, when students arrived at the Polish border, the law enforcement authorities used force to discipline the crowd that were crossing over into their country. According to sources, about 200 Indian students reached Polish border on Sunday but it signalled the beginning of new set of problems.

Though the Polish authorities said they would issue visas to those fleeing Ukraine, it did not happen in the case of Indians. Mohammed Abdullah from Hyderabad, who is studying MBBS in Kyiv, was among those who reached Polish border.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said: "Poland Security forces are allowing Bangladeshis, Pakistanis and Nepalis, as their representatives are receiving them on the border. We were in a queue for two nights but we were refused visas."

Later it emerged that Poland allowed Indian students to enter without any visa following the MEA intervention.

The Indian Embassy of Kyiv has issued fresh guidelines and has informed that Indians are being sent home from Romania and Hungary. "We are constantly searching and working to open more borders with our neighbours for our citizens," the embassy said.

The Embassy also advised Indians to move out of the areas of active conflict and move closer to the western areas that are easier to evacuate.

58 students return home

As many as 58 Telangana students, stranded in Ukraine, arrived in Hyderabad in two batches on Sunday. The morning batch arrived from Mumbai while the evening one, from Delhi